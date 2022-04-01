Namulonge March 2022 Monthly Mug:

Saturday, 2 nd April

April At Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge

Mode of play: Medal Full Handicap

Medal Full Handicap Green Fees: 30,000/=

As the new month (April) comes in, the golfing fraternity from across the divide will once again convene to usher in the next 30 days for the subsequent month.

Like the norm has been over the years, various golfing clubs organize monthly mugs as special moments to reflect upon the memories from the previous month and going forward, to torch into the upcoming times.

This Saturday, 2nd April 2022, golfers will socialize with the March monthly mug at the 9 hole Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge.

Golfers from the different clubs in the country as Kampala (Uganda Golf Club), Entebbe, Palm Valley, Tooro Golf Club, Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa club, Mehta, Mbarara, Jinja, West Nile, Kabale and elsewhere are expected to attend.

The mode of play will be medal full handicap for the day-long championship.

A golfer follows flight of the ball after teeing off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Prizes:

There will be prizes for the outstanding personalities in the various groups; A, B and C for men.

For the ladies, the net winners in groups A and B will also be rewarded.

Also, the seniors (over 50 years old aged) golfers, there are prizes as well.

To further mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, management has duly confirmed that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) will be fully observed.

Green fees are fixed at Shs. 30,000/= per head.