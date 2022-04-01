Kenya Rugby Referee Association (KRRA) has sent two of their match officials westwards to Uganda to manage two matches during the fifteenth round of the Uganda Rugby Premier League.

This was on request from their counterparts Kampala Association of Rugby Referees (KARR) and Uganda Rugby Union on a weekend when there is a crucial meeting between two title protagonists.

The top-of-the-table clash pitting leaders Heathens against Stanbic Black Pirates will be managed by KRRA’s Emmanuel Marete. Marete was assistant referee in the Kenya Cup semifinal between KCB and Menengai Oilers during the just-concluded season.

He will be assisted by KARR’s Saudah Adiru and Ronald Wutimber.

Innocent Kimathi will take charge of Rhinos vs Kobs at Legends Rugby Grounds. Kimathi will be assisted by fellow rising match officials from Uganda, Umar Balikkanda and Timothy Tumwesigye.

This is not the first, and certainly won’t be the last, time Uganda and Kenya are exchanging referees for their local competitions. During the 2021 national sevens series, Duncan Kioko and Noreen Liyosi officiated at the third circuit in Soroti City.

See more Appreciation tweet to the Kenyan referees that officiated at the #Soroti7s that took place on Saturday 16th October 2021.#Guinness7s



Duncan Kioko Noreen Liyosi pic.twitter.com/8sWQ3mFbm8 — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) October 18, 2021

There has been recurrent negative feedback from players, coaches, and fans on how the referees manage rugby matches in the country, citing inconsistency, low concern for player safety, and, in some cases, apparent bias towards different teams.

Although rugby fraternities from both unions always show their displeasure with how matches are managed, the introduction of officials from a different union eliminates, especially, this apparent bias but also exposes the players to referees from a different system which is what they will experience at international test level.

Here are the full match official allocations for matchday 15:

King’s Park, Bweyogerere: Black Pirates vs Heathens

Center Referee: Emmanuel Marete

Emmanuel Marete Assistant Referees: Saudah Adiru and Ronald Wutimber

Saudah Adiru and Ronald Wutimber Match Commissar: Robert Bwali

Legends Rugby Grounds: Rhinos vs Kobs

Center Referee: Innocent Kimathi

Innocent Kimathi Assistant Referees: Umar Balikkanda and Timothy Tumwesigye

Umar Balikkanda and Timothy Tumwesigye Match Commissar: Julius Nkuraija

Kyadondo Rugby Club: Buffaloes vs Warriors

Center Referee: Rosenberg Kanyunyuzi

Rosenberg Kanyunyuzi Assistant Referees: Racheal Kakaire and Ivan Arinaitwe

Racheal Kakaire and Ivan Arinaitwe Match Commissar: Dorothy Nekesa

Busambaga, Entebbe: Mongers vs Impis

Center Referee: Raymond Kisekka

Raymond Kisekka Assistant Referees: Emmanuel Olupot and Tonny Torach

Emmanuel Olupot and Tonny Torach Match Commissar: Aziz Mpora

DamWaters Rugby Club: Jinja Hippos vs Rams