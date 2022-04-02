The month of March 2022 golf mug tournament was successfully held at Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

A sizeable number of golfers took part in the day –long stroke play championship.

Handicap six golfer Paul Kalemba scored 84 Gross (74 Nett) to win group A men ahead of Allan Mboijana (H/C 9) – 84 Gross (75 Nett).

Collins Bulafu, 83 Gross (80 Nett), Tarzan Lubega (88 Gross (82 Nett) and Emmanuel Wamimbi (H/C 8) – 91 Gross (83 Nett) completed the top five positions.

Group B:

Handicap 17 golfer Apollo Segawa won group B men with 91 gross (74 Nett) ahead of Brian Ahimisibwe (H/C 11) – 86 Gross (75 Nett).

Group C:

In the men’s group C, Kaliisa Katongole (H/C 23) won with 98 Gross (75 Nett) ahead of handicap 20 Thomas Odongo with 98 Gross (78 Nett)

Ladies:

Dinah Ongol (handicap 10) won the ladies’ group A with 91 gross (81 nett).

Sarah Nduhukire, playing off handicap 16 was second in group A with 97 gross (81 Nett) ahead of Faith Namara (H/C 11) with 94 Gross (83 Nett) and the lady captain Charity Atuhaire (H/C 13) – 100 Gross (87 Nett).

Sheila Ayebare (H/C 26) was the only group B lady play.

Ayebare scored 120 Gross (94 Nett).

The competition is held on a monthly basis.

Men:

Group A:

Paul Kalemba (H/C 6) – 84 Gross (74 Nett) Allan Mboijana (H/C 9) – 84 Gross (75 Nett) Collins Bulafu (H/C 3) – 83 Gross (80 Nett) Tarzan Lubega (H/C 6) – 88 Gross (82 Nett) Emmanuel Wamimbi (H/C 8) – 91 Gross (83 Nett) Denis Kunikina (H/C 8) – 93 Gross (83 Nett) Allan Muruta (H/C 8) – 95 Gross (88 Nett)

Group B:

Apollo Segawa (H/C 17) – 91 Gross (74 Nett) Brian Ahimisibwe (H/C 11) – 86 Gross (75 Nett) Walter Tukahirwa (H/C 10) – 85 Gross (75 Nett) Collins Lwanga (H/C 13) – 88 Gross (75 Nett) Brian Aldomoro (H/C 18) – 97 Gross (79 Nett) Joram Tumwine (H/C 16) – 98 Gross (82 Nett) Daniel Muwooya (H/C 12) – 103 Gross (91 Nett) Dennis Katalinwa (H/C 14) – 109 Gross (95 Nett)

Group C:

Kaliisa Katongole (H/C 23) – 98 Gross (75 Nett) Thomas Odongo (H/C 20) – 98 Gross (78 Nett) Denis Nabende (H/C 19) – 99 Gross (80 Nett) Bob Matsiko (H/C 19) – 101 Gross (82 Nett) Mark Mutaahi (H/C 25) – 108 Gross (83 Nett) Ceaser Barole (H/C 20) – 104 (84 Nett) Bryan Mbasa (H/C 21) – 109 Gross (88 Nett) L. Byereeta (H/C 19) – 109 Gross (90 Nett)

Ladies:

Group A:

Dinah Ongol (H/C 10) – 91 Gross (81 Nett) Sarah Nduhukire (H/C 16) – 97 Gross (81 Nett) Faith Namara (H/C 11) – 94 Gross (83 Nett) Charity Atuhaire (H/C 13) – 100 Gross (87 Nett)

Group B:

Winner: Sheila Ayebare (H/C 26) – 120 Gross (94 Nett)