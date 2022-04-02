The month of March 2022 golf mug tournament was successfully held at Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
A sizeable number of golfers took part in the day –long stroke play championship.
Group B:
Group C:
Ladies:
The competition is held on a monthly basis.
Men:
Group A:
- Paul Kalemba (H/C 6) – 84 Gross (74 Nett)
- Allan Mboijana (H/C 9) – 84 Gross (75 Nett)
- Collins Bulafu (H/C 3) – 83 Gross (80 Nett)
- Tarzan Lubega (H/C 6) – 88 Gross (82 Nett)
- Emmanuel Wamimbi (H/C 8) – 91 Gross (83 Nett)
- Denis Kunikina (H/C 8) – 93 Gross (83 Nett)
- Allan Muruta (H/C 8) – 95 Gross (88 Nett)
Group B:
- Apollo Segawa (H/C 17) – 91 Gross (74 Nett)
- Brian Ahimisibwe (H/C 11) – 86 Gross (75 Nett)
- Walter Tukahirwa (H/C 10) – 85 Gross (75 Nett)
- Collins Lwanga (H/C 13) – 88 Gross (75 Nett)
- Brian Aldomoro (H/C 18) – 97 Gross (79 Nett)
- Joram Tumwine (H/C 16) – 98 Gross (82 Nett)
- Daniel Muwooya (H/C 12) – 103 Gross (91 Nett)
- Dennis Katalinwa (H/C 14) – 109 Gross (95 Nett)
Group C:
- Kaliisa Katongole (H/C 23) – 98 Gross (75 Nett)
- Thomas Odongo (H/C 20) – 98 Gross (78 Nett)
- Denis Nabende (H/C 19) – 99 Gross (80 Nett)
- Bob Matsiko (H/C 19) – 101 Gross (82 Nett)
- Mark Mutaahi (H/C 25) – 108 Gross (83 Nett)
- Ceaser Barole (H/C 20) – 104 (84 Nett)
- Bryan Mbasa (H/C 21) – 109 Gross (88 Nett)
- L. Byereeta (H/C 19) – 109 Gross (90 Nett)
Ladies:
Group A:
- Dinah Ongol (H/C 10) – 91 Gross (81 Nett)
- Sarah Nduhukire (H/C 16) – 97 Gross (81 Nett)
- Faith Namara (H/C 11) – 94 Gross (83 Nett)
- Charity Atuhaire (H/C 13) – 100 Gross (87 Nett)
Group B:
Winner: Sheila Ayebare (H/C 26) – 120 Gross (94 Nett)