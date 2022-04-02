A sizeable number of golfers took part in the day –long stroke play championship at the held at Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club, Namulonge on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Handicap six golfer Paul Kalemba scored 84 Gross (74 Nett) to win group A men ahead of Allan Mboijana (H/C 9) – 84 Gross (75 Nett).

Collins Bulafu, 83 Gross (80 Nett), Tarzan Lubega (88 Gross (82 Nett) and Emmanuel Wamimbi (H/C 8) – 91 Gross (83 Nett) completed the top five positions.

Group B:

Handicap 17 golfer Apollo Segawa won group B men with 91 gross (74 Nett) ahead of     Brian Ahimisibwe (H/C 11) – 86 Gross (75 Nett).

Group C:

In the men’s group C, Kaliisa Katongole (H/C 23) won with 98 Gross (75 Nett) ahead of handicap 20 Thomas Odongo with 98 Gross (78 Nett)

Ladies:

Dinah Ongol (handicap 10) won the ladies’ group A with 91 gross (81 nett).

Sarah Nduhukire, playing off handicap 16 was second in group A with 97 gross (81 Nett) ahead of Faith Namara (H/C 11) with 94 Gross (83 Nett) and the lady captain Charity Atuhaire (H/C 13) – 100 Gross (87 Nett).

Sheila Ayebare (H/C 26) was the only group B lady play.

Ayebare scored 120 Gross (94 Nett).

The competition is held on a monthly basis.

Men:

Group A:

  1. Paul Kalemba (H/C 6) – 84 Gross (74 Nett)
  2. Allan Mboijana (H/C 9) – 84 Gross (75 Nett)
  3. Collins Bulafu (H/C 3) – 83 Gross (80 Nett)
  4. Tarzan Lubega (H/C 6) – 88 Gross (82 Nett)
  5. Emmanuel Wamimbi (H/C 8) – 91 Gross (83 Nett)
  6. Denis Kunikina (H/C 8) – 93 Gross (83 Nett)
  7. Allan Muruta (H/C 8) – 95 Gross (88 Nett)

Group B:

  1. Apollo Segawa (H/C 17) – 91 Gross (74 Nett)
  2. Brian Ahimisibwe (H/C 11) – 86 Gross (75 Nett)
  3. Walter Tukahirwa (H/C 10) – 85 Gross (75 Nett)
  4. Collins Lwanga (H/C 13) – 88 Gross (75 Nett)
  5. Brian Aldomoro (H/C 18) – 97 Gross (79 Nett)
  6. Joram Tumwine (H/C 16) – 98 Gross (82 Nett)
  7. Daniel Muwooya (H/C 12) – 103 Gross (91 Nett)
  8. Dennis Katalinwa (H/C 14) – 109 Gross (95 Nett)

Group C:

  1. Kaliisa Katongole (H/C 23) – 98 Gross (75 Nett)
  2. Thomas Odongo (H/C 20) – 98 Gross (78 Nett)
  3. Denis Nabende (H/C 19) – 99 Gross (80 Nett)
  4. Bob Matsiko (H/C 19) – 101 Gross (82 Nett)
  5. Mark Mutaahi (H/C 25) – 108 Gross (83 Nett)
  6. Ceaser Barole (H/C 20) – 104 (84 Nett)
  7. Bryan Mbasa (H/C 21) – 109 Gross (88 Nett)
  8. L. Byereeta (H/C 19) – 109 Gross (90 Nett)

Ladies:

Group A:

  1. Dinah Ongol (H/C 10) – 91 Gross (81 Nett)
  2. Sarah Nduhukire (H/C 16) – 97 Gross (81 Nett)
  3. Faith Namara (H/C 11) – 94 Gross (83 Nett)
  4. Charity Atuhaire (H/C 13) – 100 Gross (87 Nett)

Group B:

Winner: Sheila Ayebare (H/C 26) – 120 Gross (94 Nett)

