The future of any given sport is deeply embedded on the solid foundation of the firm youth structures.

This ensures continuity of the sport after identifying talented young sportsmen and women to aggressively take the sport forward.

It is upon this rich background that Mbale Golf Club has strengthened its youth program, according to the club president Uthman Mugoya.

The youth program has laid firm structures to build a solid team, recruit talented juniors and establish a formidable team.

Mbale Golf Club is humbling appealing to parents to bring their children for training. We are looking for children between 6-17 years both primary and secondary to make up a junior team. Uthman Mugoya, president Mbale Golf Club

According Mugoya, the junior team will be trained freely on every other weekend with the committed team of coaches.

“We have all equipment for them to use. We want to make them feel part of the game,” he added.

He also speaks of the opportunities that arise from playing this game as a way of supplementing on education.

“Golf will help our children to be exposed, travel and develop their skills, in many cases not everyone of us will be achieving in education but some through sports. I encourage parents to bring their children to Mbale Golf course to help us develop one of the best golf team in the country and Sub-Saharan Africa,” he revealed.

Junior golfer Edward Rubongoya ready to putt the ball to the pin

The weekend training session will be carried on from 2:00 PM after school hours for free.

“If you go to other golf course like Entebbe, Kampala and elsewhere, parents pay. But, for us, we have decided to do it free of charge because our parents do not have money,” he added.

He says some people have a perception that golf is for rich people which is completely wrong.

“Golf is like any other game but with golf you can have a chance to socialize and networking with big wings all-over the world,” he said.

Recently, the Uganda Junior national golf team traveled for the 2022 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the Palm Hills Golf course, 6th of October, Giza Governorate, Cairo city in Egypt.

A bulk of players came from Mehta Golf Club in Lugazi. Other clubs represented were Entebbe and Uganda Golf Club.

Uganda has a number of golfing facilities in Wakiso (Entebbe, Palm Valley and Kigo), Kampala (UGC and Namulonge), Fort Portal (Tooro), Lugazi (Mehta), Jinja, Mbarara, Kabale, Lira, Soroti, Kasese (Kilembe Mines), Arua and many others.