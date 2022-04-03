Sunday April 03, 2022

Green Light stadium, Arua 3pm (R16)

Onduparaka and SC Villa will shift focus from fighting relegation in the league to the Stanbic Uganda Cup on Sunday when they face off in the Round of 16.

The Caterpillars and the Jogoos are currently fighting for their status in the top division but for 90 minutes at the Green Light stadium, that will be forgotten.

Both teams come off good wins in the league, ironically, against Wakiso Giants 2-1 in Wakiso.

“The win against Wakiso Giants was a big one in the league and it gives us confidence and belief coming into this game,” said South Sudan international, Bernard Agele.

“We expect a tough game in Arua as Onduparaka plays in front of their home fans but we shall do all it takes to win the game and go to the next round,” he added.

SC Villa, nine time winners of the competition have so far not played a home game in this year’s tournament and Petros Koukouras their coach joked about it.

“Even if we don’t win this competition, we shall be champions of long distances,” he stated.

Villa played in Gulu in the round of 64, visited rivals Express in the round of 32 and are now in West Nile, over 400 kms away from home.

In the league, Villa won the fixture 2-1 in Njeru and will be returning to the same ground next week for the return leg.

Match Facts

Onduparaka eliminated the Jogoos from the Uganda Cup in 2016 enroute to reaching the final which they lost to Vipers.