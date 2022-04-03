Results

Onduparaka 0-1 SC Villa

An early goal from Benson Muhindo was enough for SC Villa to beat hosts Onduparaka at the Green Light stadium, Arua and take the Jogoos to the quarter finals of the Uganda Cup.

Muhindo’s goal arrived ten minutes to silence the home crowd and the Jogoos held on till the final whistle.

Petros Koukouras side have now beaten the Caterpillars twice having done so in the league as well but Onduparaka still has a chance to revenge when Villa visit in the league.

SC Villa, nine time cup winners now join UPL sides Wakiso Giants, Vipers, BUL and Mbarara City.

Other in the last eight are Mbale Heroes, Maroons and Booma FC.