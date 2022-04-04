Result

Al Ahly 1-0 Al Hilal

Reigning champions Al Ahly of Egypt took the final spot in the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League quarter finals after edging Sudan’s Al Hilal.

Needing just a point to join South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns from Group B, the Red Devils won 1-0 courtesy of a 73rd minute goal from Hussein El Shahat.

The win takes their points tally to 10 finishing second in the group and with a chance to still defend the title they have won in the previous two seasons.

They join Angola’s Petro Atletico de Luanda, Sundowns (RSA), Tunisia’s Esperance de Tunis and the duo of Raja Athletic Club Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca.

The other quarter finalists are Algeria’s ES Setif and CR Belouizdad.