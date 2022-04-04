Monday April 03, 2022

Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe 4pm

BUL FC lock horns with URA at the Kyabazinga stadium in the only fixture on Monday aiming to beat the tax men for the first time in four years.

The four-time champions have dominated this fixture winning eight of the past 19 meetings and losing just twice.

The last time BUL FC registered a league victory over URA was in February 2018 when Douglas Owori scored a late penalty in a game URA played with 10-men for over an hour after Alionzi Nafian was sent off.

BUL FC Coach Alex Isabirye, formerly with URA as both coach and player is adamant his side will come out on top.

“This is another tough game. URA is ahead of us with five points clear. Therefore, we need to work hard and try to reduce that gap,” he told the club website.

“We have gone two matches without a win but this time we are at home and well prepared. So, I believe we shall win the game.”

The hosts have drawn two games in a succession and need to recover themselves against a side that has been inconsistent this season.

Karim Ndugwa and Richard Wandyaka both URA players will be tasked to unlock their former bosses’ backline but the hosts defence will be keen on stopping league leading goal scorer Steven Mukwala.

Match Facts

In the past 19 meetings, URA have won 8. [L2, D9]

The last meetings saw URA throw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Ndejje.