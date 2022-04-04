Qualified Athletes from 3rd National Trials

Chebet Rachael Zena 10000m (Africa Senior)

Winnie Nanyondo 10000m (Africa Senior)

Annet Chelangat C 10000m (Africa Senior)

Martin Kiprotich 5000m (World Under 20)

Dismas Yeko 5000m (World Under 20)

The quest for slots for the World Championships in Oregon continues for many of Ugandan athletes.

The third national trials held at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday, 2nd April 2022 left the athletes with a big gap to close.

Perhaps, there is a glimpse of hope in the subsequent trials.

On a positive note however, five athletes qualified for Africa seniors and World Under 20 championship.

Three of them made it for the 10,000m Africa senior championship; Rachael Zena Chebet, Winnie Nanyondo and Annet Chelangat.

Two males Martin Kiprotich and Dismas Yeko qualified for the 5000m world under 20 in Cali, Colombia.

100m:

In some of the day’s events, Old Kampala Athletics club’s Christine Nyawere won heat one of the 100m with a timing of 12.71 ahead of Ndejje University’s Rita Favour Ayikoru (13:96).

This way far from the female entry requirement for the World Championship in the 100m of 11:15.

Heat 2 was slower with Vicky Anam (Nampunge Christian High School) clocking 13:64 as winner as heat 3 victor, Evaline Ocen Koli (Prisons) clocked 13:05 ahead of Tbac’s Mildred Gamba (13:16).

The fastest heat in 100m was from Jacent Nyamahunge (Uganda Police) with a timing of 11:97 ahead of Prisons’ Agnes Apio (12:77).

For the men, Derrick Diego (Kyambogo University) won heat 1 with 11:83.

Tela Field Club’s Pius Ocilaje (11:61) took heat 2, Fred Ambayo (Nampunge High School) won heat 3 with 11:42 and Standard High Zana’s Gabriel Adome took heat 4 with 11:62.

The men’s world championship entry mark is 10:05.

200m:

The female heat 1 was won by Christine Nyawere (Old Kampala) with 25:13.

Ruth Apolot (Prisons) clocked 27:06 to win heat 2, Rose Draru (Makerere University) took heat 3 with 27:97 and Uganda Police’s Jacent Nyamahunge had a timing of 23:38 to claim heat 4.

Nyamahunge’s 23:38 is the fastest time ever seen in Uganda and in Namboole, apparently with an unacceptable wind speed of +2.5 m/s.

The record stood at 23:43 set by Shida Leni on 26th July 2019 in Namboole.

The world championship entry time is 22:80 for ladies.

400m:

Patricia Aber (Inzikuru Sports Academy Limited) won heat 1 with 1:01:12 ahead of Rose Draru (1:02:19).

Heat 2 was won by Annaucieta Bela (Nalinya Lwantale Girls SS) with 1:01:62 ahead of Inzikuru sports academy limited’s Margret Ijorea (1:03:37).

Uganda Police’s Shida Leni took heat 3 with a seasonal best timing of 53:22 ahead of teammate Maureen Akiiki Banura (55:79) and Standard High Zana’s Christine Cheka (57:90).

The entry time for 400m women at the World Championship is 51:35.

800m:

Two Standard High School Zana runners made a 1-2 finish in heat 1 of the 800m race.

Priscilla Onyanga Akello crossed the finishing line first with 2:17:15 ahead of Ruth Akullu (2:21:94).

In 800m heat 2, another Standard High Zana runner Florence Nafumba (2:14:7) finished ahead of Febia Chemutai of Uganda Police (2:15:48).

The world championship entry mark for 800m women is 1:59:50.

1500m:

Knight Aciru (Prisons) clocked 4:25:54 ahead of Bukwo’s Ruth Kipsang Cherop (4:47:93) and Sandra Chekwemoi (Ndejje University) who had 4:57:72.

The world championship entry mark for 1500m women stands at 4:04:20.

5000m:

19-year old Martin Kiprotich easily hit the entry marks for World under 20 in Cali, with a time of 13:56.07 ahead of Abu Mayanja of UWA and Ndejje University’s Dismas Yeko in 14.00.03 and 14:03.61 respectively.

Yeko joined Kiprotich on the list to Cali – Colombia for the World Under 20.

10,000m:

Prisons’ Rachel Zena Chebet clocked 33:06:95 to win the 10,000m women race ahead of Winnie Nanyondo (Uganda Wildlife Authority) and Annet Chemengich Chelangat (Arua) with a times of 33:32:19 and 34:10:98 respectively.

World championship entry time for 10,0000 is 31:25:00.

Top performers at the 3rd National Trials:

Event Names Club T/D Africa Wc Nr 100m Jacent Nyamuhunge Police 11.97 w3.6 11.94 11.15 11.54 200m Jacent Nyamuhunge Police 23.38 w 2.5 24.24 22.80 23.43 400m Leni Shida Police 53.22 Sb 54.74 51.35 51.47 800m Nafumba Florence Standard 2:14.77 2:06.00 1:59.50 1:58.03 1500m Aciru Knight Prisons 4:25.54 4:21.00 4:04.20 3:59.56 10000m Chebet Rachael Zena Prisons 33:06.95 35.20.00 31:25.00 31:06.46 Winnie Nanyondo UWA 33.32.19 35.20.00 31:25.00 Annet Chelangat C Arua 34.10.98 35.20.00 31.25.00 L. Jump Lakot Scovia Prisons 5.71m 6.15m 6.82m 6.43m Discus Lalam Josephine Police 45.84m 49.00m 63.50m 45.90m Shot Put Laker Marcy Police 11.23m 14.90m 18.50m 14.47m Javeline Lalam Josephine Police 50.04 49.00m 63.50m 55.59m