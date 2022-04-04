Result

· Simba (TZ) 4-0 Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger)

Tanzania giants Simba put up a classic second half show to dispatch visiting Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale of Niger to book their spot in the Caf Confederation Cup last eight.

The Msimbazi, home to Ugandan international midfielder Taddeo Lwanga were wasteful in the first half but switched on in the last quarter of the game scoring four unanswered goals.

Sadio Kanoute, a bizarre own goal and a brace from Chris Mugalu was all the hosts needed to overtake ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast in second place in Group D.

See more Ladies and gentlemen, your 2021/22 #TotalEnergiesCAFCC quarter-finalists! ✨ pic.twitter.com/sunBbllKWm — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 3, 2022

Asec Mimosas was beaten by group leaders RS Berkene 1-0 in Morocco, a penalty scored by Chadrack Lukombe in the 28th minute.

See more 🌟 @SimbaSCTanzania 🌟



The Tanzanian giants secure a #TotalEnergiesCAFCC quarter-final spot! 💫 pic.twitter.com/aykFvTRH9s — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 3, 2022

Besides the duo from this group, TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Egypt’s Al Masry and Pyramids, South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and Libya’s duo of Al Ittihad and Al Tripoli are the other quarter finalists.

The draw for the last eight will be conducted on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt at the CAF Headquarters.