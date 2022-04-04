Uganda Premier League | Matchday 24 | Monday, 4th April 2022

BUL FC 2-0 URA FC

URA FC’s quest for this season’s league title suffered yet another blow after losing to BUL FC in Jinja on Monday.

The Tax Collectors who came to the game with the target of closing the gap on leaders Vipers were left down in the mouth, falling 2-0 to BUL FC at Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

It was their former midfielder Richard Wandyaka who orchestrated the damage, bagging a brace with a goal in either half.

His first of the day came three minutes after the half-hour mark when Hillary Onek tipped him up to fire past goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi who was returning to goal after his expedition with Uganda Cranes in Uzbekistan last week.

Wanyaka dented URA’s hopes further in the second home, finishing off a neat pass from Karim Ndugwa to double BUL’s lead.

The Jinja side eventually held on to pick maximum points and thus remain 4th on the table with 41 points.

URA FC on the other hand is second with 43 points, six behind Vipers SC but the former have played three games more.