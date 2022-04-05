Tanzania’s Simba have been drawn to face South Africa’s Orlando Pirates in the TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup quarter finals.

The Msimbazi, home to Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga will host the first leg in Dar es Salaam.

Elsewhere, Al Masry of Egypt will face Morocco’s RS Berkane, Libya’s Al Ittihad and Ahli Tripoli lock horns against each other while Pyramids take on TP Mazembe.

Pyramids are former home to Ugandan winger Lumala Abdu and ex-Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre while TP Mazembe is where left back Joseph Ochaya plies his trade.

The FULL draw

Simba (Tanzania) vs Orlando Pirates (RSA)

Al Masry (Egypt) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

Al Ittihad (Libya) vs Ahli Tripoli (Libya)

Pyramids (Egypt) vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo)