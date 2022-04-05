Result

UPDF 0-3 KCCA

KCCA ended a three-match winless streak with a comfortable 3-0 win over hosts UPDF at Bombo.

Sadat Anaku and Brian Aheebwa had goals sandwiched with an own goal from Okello Donato.

Anaku broke the deadlock in the 16th minute getting at the end of Denis Iguma ball in the area.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe could have tied the game before half time but he missed a penalty as the first half ended with KCCA on top.

Okello then doubled the visitors lead with an own goal in the 65th minute before Aheebwa put the icing on the cake with a goal in the 81st minute.

The win puts the Kasasiro back to second place on the log with 45 points, four behind leaders Vipers who are in action against UPDF later on the day.

UPDF remain 9th on the 16-team table with 27 points after 24 games.