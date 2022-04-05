The Helmet Golf Cup 2022: Saturday, 9th April

At Kilembe Mines Golf Club, Kasese

Mode of Play: Medal (Green Fees: 50,000/=)

The 2022 Helmet Golf Cup will take center stage this Saturday, 9th April at the par 73 Kilembe Mines Golf Club in Kasese.

There will be a competition between the home club (Kasese) and Entebbe Club with the mode of play based on medal format.

Kilembe Mine is expected to assemble a formidable side with the likes of Peter Obita, Paul Kasaija, Jony Rowland, Ronald Kwikiriza, the Kissande brothers Habib and Sulait, Ronald Bwambale, Gad Musasizi and many others.

The Entebbe club will be led by captain Jacob Byamukama

Jacob Byamukama, Entebbe Club captain (Credit: David Isabirye)

The other golfers on the 1903 funded club will include; Michael Moni, Oscar Ssemawere, Edwin Tumusiime, Marvin Kagoro, Edward Kabuchu, Paul Kaheru, Max Byenkya, Robert Ejiku, Leno Angunzu, among others.

Prizes:

There are enticing prizes to be won by the outstanding golfers on the day.

Marvin Kagoro (Credit: David Isabirye)

The winners per different groups in either gender will all receive prizes as well as runners up.

There are also set-bets for the longest drive contest as well as the nearest to the pin competition in either gender.

Hima Cement is the main sponsor for the day-long championship whose 19th hole theme will be miners’ overall dress code.

The green fees are fixed at Shs. 50,000/=.