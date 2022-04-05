SC Villa head coach Petros Koukouras has been slapped with a cash fine of two million shillings for breaching Article 31(2) of the FUFA Competitions Rules.

According to the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel, Koukouras was found guilty of breaching Article 31(2) during the Uganda Premier League match between Wakiso Giants FC and SC.

Koukouras who was sent off in that game played on 30th March 2022 at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium was found guilty of kicking a second ball on the field of play in persistent protest.

According to findings, he also delayed exiting the field of play upon being shown marching orders. Petros incited the home team fans with his gestures and conduct as he exited the field of play which incited them into throwing objects and subsequently stoppage of the game.

The Greek tactician is required to pay the fine before getting back to the dugout. SC Villa’s next league fixture will see them host eternal rivals Express FC.