Uganda Christian University (UCU) embarked on its quest to reclaim the University Football League crown with victory over newcomers Victoria University.

The Mukono-based side who won the Championship in 2019 when it was last hosted, scored a goal in each half to earn a 2-0 win in the game played on Tuesday.

Enoch Ssekandi fired them into an early lead, finding the back of the net in the 10th minute before Isaac Ofoywroth doubled the advantage midway through the second half with a well-taken free-kick.

Victory means UCU takes an early lead in Group A which also has the International University of East Africa (IUEA) and Kumi University.

Here is a look at the groups;

Group A: Kumi University, Uganda Christian University, Victoria University, International University of East Africa

Group B: Muni University, Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Nkumba University, University of Kisubi

Group C: Kabale University, Kyambogo University, Bishop Stuart University

Group D: Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), St. Lawrence University (SLAU), YMCA, Makerere University

UCU Starting XI: Amos Ongee, Emmanuel Anguzu, Rodgers Kukundakwe, Sharif Lubega, Praise Marvin Wambuga, Allan Joreem Opio, Geofrey Gagganga, Enoch Ssekandi, Isaac Ofoywroth, Elias David Mbalaga, Derrick Tenywa

Victoria University Starting XI: Julius Kibukuna, Christian Tumusiime, Jackson Kasuule, Jonathan Kazibwe, Wahab Ssenkungu, Basuse Abaasa, Mohammed Barde, Salim Barde, Ibrahim Bbosa, Abu Kajabangu