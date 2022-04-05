Vipers SC continued with their lead at the top of the log in the Uganda Premier League after overcoming Mbarara City FC on Tuesday.

The Venoms took care of relegation threatened Ankole Lions, registering a 2-0 win at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende to keep their seven-point gap between the and second placed KCCA FC intact.

Najib Yiga broke the deadlock at the stroke of halftime while Milton Karisa netted the other goal at the 70th minute mark thus guaranteeing maximum points.

The visitors marched Vipers for longer spells especially at the start of the game with Augustine Kacancu and Sadat Nsubuga coming close in turns.

However, with the game destined for the mandatory break, Yiga was well stationed at the far post to node home Disan Galiwango’s cross.

Midway through the second half, Karisa got the second goal when he made a perfect run ahead of Mbarara City defenders, chose his spot before drilling home.

Victory takes Vipers to 51 points in 22 games and their next game will be a trip to Arena of Visions against URA FC on Tuesday next week.

Mbarara City on the other hand remain second from bottom and deep into the relegation mix with just 19 points.