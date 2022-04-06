Wednesday April 06, 2022

Barifa stadium, Arua 4pm

Hosts Arua Hill will have revenge mission on their heads when they host Gaddafi at the Barifa Grounds in Arua.

The Jinja based army side won the reverse fixture 1-0 courtesy of an own goal by Rashid Toha in the first half and even after the sending off of Franco Onen, Arua Hill failed to equalise.

The game comes at a time when Gaddafi are winless in five games on the spin but stand in coach Mubarak Wamboya adamantly believes his boys has a chance to beat Arua Hill in Barifa.

“As a technical team, we have prepared the boys very well,” said Wamboya. “If they can put what we have given them on the pitch, then we shall have a very good game despite playing away from home,” he added.

“The team is motivated and no suspension or injuries which gives us belief.”

Arua Hill have drawn their past two games away to Tooro United and URA and need to win again to close in on the top four spots.

On the other hand, despite a good start in the first round, Gaddafi find themselves in a spot of bother as the relegation monster can still catch up with them.

With 27 points, they are only seven points clear of the last relegation spot but have played on more game than Soltilo Bright Stars who occupy that position.