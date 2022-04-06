Wednesday April 6, 2022

Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso 2pm

There will be no room for error when strugglers Soltilo Bright Stars and Busoga United lock horns at Kavumba in an early kick off on Wednesday.

The two sides are battling to stay in the top division after uncharacteristically a bad season especially for the hosts who are languishing in the red zone with 20 points.

Coach Paul Kiwanuka understands that nothing but maximum points will boost the fight to stay up against a team they are embroiled in the same fight.

Busoga United are five points ahead Bright Stars on the 16-team log and a win will take them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

“We have had good preparations since our last game against UPDF and we are confident of getting all points,” said Paul Kiwanuka.

On playing at lunch time, the gaffer has no qualms revealing the team has had a couple of training sessions under same conditions.

“Since we knew we would be playing at that time, we have adjusted and also had a few training sessions at the time.”

The hosts are boosted by the return of Marvin Youngman and South Sudan international Emmanuel Loki who missed the last game due to international commitments.

Match Facts

The two sides have previously met 10 times with Soltilo Bright Stars winning four [L2, D4]