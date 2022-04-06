Gaddafi scored deep into injury time to earn a point away against Arua Hill on Wednesday.

In the game played at Barifa Stadium, defender Jamaldin Buchochera scored two minutes into added time to deny the Kongolo maximum points.

Bright Vuni had earlier fired the home side into the lead but they failed to hold onto the score and lapse in concentration saw them concede at the death of the clock.

In the extremely physical contest, Vuni fired Arua Hill into the lead, jumping high to node home Gaddafi Wahab’s delivery from a corner kick in the 36th minute.

The visitors levelled matters through Buchochera, scoring from Hassan Musana’s lay up.

Arua Hill FC stay put in 5th position with 39 points and their next fixture pits them on the road against KCCA FC.

Gadaffi on the other hand remain in the 8th with 28points from 24games.They will face BUL FC in the Jinja derby on their next outing.