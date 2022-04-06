Heathens Rugby Club and Hana Mixed School flyhalf Malcolm Okello Daniel has been handed captaincy duties for Team Uganda at the 2022 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy.

Okello, currently in his final year of secondary school education, has played rugby from early in his childhood at Kyadondo Rugby Club. He started with tag rugby under coach Sky before progressing to Stallions in the Central Region championship.

At the start of the 2021 season, he was promoted to Heathens Rugby Club where he has played under national team.

See more Proudly Ugandan pic.twitter.com/S1XXoCiUNc — Danny Malcolm's (@DMalcolms) April 6, 2022

Okello will be deputised by Rams Rugby Club tightforward Charles Ryan Mwadeghu.

The leadership team selected by head coach Richard Lumu also has Rhinos Rugby Club eighthman Jeremy Thembo.

Uganda kicks off the campaign with an uphill task against defending champions Kenya also known as Chipu on Saturday, April 9, 2022 in the last kickoff at 4.30 pm EAT.

Other team news:

Buffaloes Rugby Club’s scrumhalf Sean Mwebaze Alvin and Central Region champions Boks’ lock David Bajjananseko replace Robert Ssentongo and Winston Tumwebaze.