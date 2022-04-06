FUFA Women Super League

Uganda Martyrs WFC vs Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC

St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga

Kickoff: 4PM

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC have blown hot and cold this season, failing to finding the right footing when needed.

The four-time League winners are always deemed title contenders prior to every start of a new season but their performance in the first round has been lacklustre.

The biggest undoing for the Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi coached side has been inconsistency, falling to replicate their performance from one game to another.

Ahead of the trip to Lubaga to face tricky Uganda Martyrs, Kawempe Muslim find themselves in 5th place on 11 points and are a distant ten points behind runaway leaders She Corporate.

Wednesday’s clash therefore comes as a must win for Kiyingi and his charges. Anything short of victory could hugely dent their hopes of clinching this season’s crown, that is if there is still any.

Kawempe have won only three games this season, all coming on the road but in intervals. In other words, they have not won back to back.

Their display away has seen them collect 9 of the 11 points and will hope this will come to the fore against a stubborn Uganda Martyrs outfit who still have two games in hand to end the first round.

The two teams faced off a week ago in the final of Kampala Secondary School championship (Qualifiers to the National Secondary School games) where Kawempe Muslim secured a 1-0 win courtesy of Hadijah Nandago.

In the league, the last time the two teams faced, Uganda Martyrs claimed a 2-1 win at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru to finish third in the 2020 season.