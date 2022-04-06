Result

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-1 Busoga United

Soltilo Bright Stars’ survival chances suffered yet another dent after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Busoga United.

Anwar Ntege scored the goal for the visitors that cancelled out Joseph Janjali strike that had given Paul Kiwanuka’s side a lead.

Janjali scored from the edge of the area after controlling a cross from Jamil Kasinde down the right and reacted faster to slot home leaving the Busoga United goalkeeper Andrew Ssekandi stranded.

The lead lasted only sixteen minutes as Ntege looping header beat Simon Tamale who had left his line.

The visitors had a penalty shootout turned down before the break as the ball appeared to hit Derrick Ngoobi’s hand but referee Rajab Bakasambe waved play on.

The second half was more of the hosts piling pressure for a winner and they came close on many occasions but with no breakthrough.

Captain Nelson Senkatuka twice forced saves from Ssekandi while second half substitutes Yasin Mugume and Methodius Jjungu fluffed chances.

The draw leaves the hosts third from bottom with 21 points after 23 games while Busoga United are 10th with five more but have played one more game.