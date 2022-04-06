FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday, Result

Uganda Martyrs WFC 3-1 Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC

Uganda Martyrs put up a brilliant performance to humiliate hapless Kawempe Muslim in the game played at St. Gerald’s Stadium on Wednesday.

The Kiddawalime Girls were perfect almost in every aspect on the day while Kawempe on the other hand struggled to march the former.

Anita Namata who formerly featured for Kawempe Muslim haunted her former employers, bagging a brace before second half substitute Latifa Nakasi put the icing on the cake with the third goal.

Anita Namata (in blue) vies for the ball with Rhoda Nanziri. (Credit: John Batanudde).

The visitors got their consolation through diminutive forward Hadija Nandago midway through the first stanza.

Uganda Martyrs had feet of clay at the start with the Centre-back pairing of Patience Nabulobi and Harima Kanyago failing to communicate well.

For instance, in the 11th minute, a mishap between the two nearly gifted Samalie Nakacwa but the latter’s feeble shot was easily saved by goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu.

However, it was the hosts that took the lead three minutes later against the run of play. A long ball from Nabulobi was mistimed by Asia Nakibuuka thus falling into the path of Catherine Nagadya.

Nagadya’s pass found Namata unmarked at the edge of the box on the right side and her low drive beat goalkeeper Juliet Adeke hence firing Uganda Martyrs upfront.

Nakacwa nearly levelled matters a minute later when she beat Rebecca Nandhego for pace but her strike at the near post was parried away by goalkeeper Kaidu.

Kawempe got the equalizer in the 28th minute through Nandago who jumped high to head home Shakira Nyinagahirwa’s cross.

Hadijah Nandago (in red) scored the consolation for Kawempe Muslim (Credit: John Batanudde)

Nyinagahirwa did the donkey work on the right, dribbling past defender Esther Namusoke before delivering a pin-point cross that was planted home by Nandago.

At the start of the second half, Uganda Martyrs head coach Rogers Nkugwa made changes, introducing Brenda Munyana, Winnie Nakanwangi and Latifa Nakasi for Kevin Nakacwa, Esther Namusoke and Elizabeth Nakigozi.

A few minutes later, skipper Esther Naluyimba limped off and was replaced by Sumaya Nalumu alias Fresh Kid.

Anita Namata was brilliant against her former employers (Credit: John Batanudde)

The changes brought instant impact with Uganda Martyrs getting more dominant and creating chance after chance.

The numerous attempts eventually paid off dividends with Namata volleying home at the edge of the box in the 56th minute. She pounced onto a loose ball from Nantongo’s clearance and her ferocious strike went into the top right corner sending the home fans into wild celebrations.

Twenty minutes from time, Nakasi stretched the lead further capitalizing on a defence lapse by Rhoda Nanziri who fumbled with the ball and gifted it to a well stationed Nakasi.

She nearly replicated the same goal in the 80th minute but only to be denied by the upright, with her effort ricocheting off before getting back into play.

In the closing stages, Nyinagahirwa, substitutes Halima Kampi and Agnes Nabukenya all got chances to score for the visitors but failed to find the target.

The win takes Uganda Martyrs to second place on 16 points, same as Kampala Queens but the former have a better goal difference. They are now 5 points behind leaders She Corporate but with a game in hand.

Kawempe on the other hand drop to sixth place with 11 points from 9 games and will face table leaders She Corporate in their next outing.

Uganda Martyrs Starting XI

Sharon Kaidu, Esther Namusoke, Rebecca Nandhego, Harima Kanyago, Patience Nabulobi, Immaculate Nakanjako, Catherine Nagadya, Kevin Nakacwa, Anita Namata, Elizabeth Nakigozi, Esther Naluyimba

Kawempe Muslim Ladies Starting XI

Juliet Adeke, Florence Naziz Nalumansi, Asia Nakibuuka, Rhoda Nanziri, Aisha Nantongo, Phiona Nabulime, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Allen Nassazi, Hadija Nandago, Samalie Nakacwa, Sharon Nadunga