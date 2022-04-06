Stanbic Uganda Cup

Quarterfinal Draws

Mbarara City FC vs Mbale Heroes FC – Kakyeka Stadium

Booma FC vs Maroons FC – Masindi

Wakiso Giants FC vs Vipers SC – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium

SC Villa vs BUL FC – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The Quarterfinal stage of the 2021/22 Stanbic Uganda Cup will witness a Wakiso derby fixture between Wakiso Giants FC and Vipers SC.

The Purple Sharks were pitted against the Venoms and current Uganda Cup holders in the draws conducted on Wednesday at FUFA House, Mengo.

Vipers who are still in contention for the League will try to compete at both fronts as the search for an elusive domestic double continues.

In 2017, Vipers SC then under Portuguese coach Miguel Da Costa got close to winning both the League and the Cup, but fell to KCCA FC in the Uganda Cup final played in Bukedea.

On the other hand, Wakiso Giants will attempt to go beyond the quarterfinal stage for the first time, having stopped at this stage (Quarterfinals) on two occasions.

In the other quarterfinal fixtures, Mbarara City FC who are fighting relegation in the League will hope for comfort and relief in the Cup where they will host Mbale Heroes FC.

The Eastern Regional League entity has had a brilliant run, including ejecting Police FC at the round of 16.

Elsewhere, Booma FC from the Kitara regional league will face Maroons FC while SC Villa will take on BUL FC.

The Quarterfinal games will be played between 23rd -27th April 2022. Incase of a draw at the end of normal time, extra time of 30 minutes will be played.