Wakiso Giants FC and Busoga United FC have been sanctioned by the FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel for breaching regulations.

According to findings, the aforementioned teams were found guilty of crowd trouble with Wakiso Giants FC penalized for their fans’ conduct against SC Villa while Busoga United have punished for their misbehaviour in the game against BUL FC.

“FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Panel has sanctioned Wakiso Giants FC for breach of Articles 31(10) (c), 31(10(e) and 31(10) (f) (iii) of the FUFA Competitions Rules during their Uganda Premier League match against Sc Villa on 30th March 2022 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.” Reads part of the ruling.

“During the game, in the 61st minute, Wakiso Giants FC fans threw bottles on the pitch during the game which led to the stoppage for about seven minutes.”

Wakiso Giants FC has been fined UGX 1,000,000 and handed a suspended one point and one goal deduction and this will be automatically implemented should the acts of hooliganism happen again.

On the other hand, Busoga United will pay UGX 1,000,000 because their fans invaded the pitch with the intention of attacking the away team officials.