Doctor Peter Apell is the new chairman of East and Central Africa oldest golfing facility, Entebbe Club.

Apell took over the mantle from Oscar Ssemawere followinga successfulelective annual general assembly convened at the lake side golf course club house.

To take over the steering wheel, Apell beat Steven Odhiambo in a closely contest race that had a good attendance of strictly members only.

Apell will be deputized by Andrew Atuhaire who won over Leonard Bagarukowe.

Andrew Baguma is the new club secretary after overcoming Collins Talemwa.

Jacob Byamukama was maintained as club captain after emerging unopposed.

The treasurer is Michael Monnie, who also came through unopposed.

Jacob Byamukama, captain Entebbe Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

This new executive will serve for the next two years in office until the next elective assembly.

They are expected to consolidate on the gains achieved by the previous regimes, initiate new ideas as well and work hand-in-hand with the Trustees to enhance further development to this historical club.

Entebbe club is an affiliate of the Uganda Golf Union. The beautiful pines and other tree species that decimate this dog-legged lake side course remain a complete marvel to many golfers and spectators alike.

Entebbe club remains one of the oldest golf courses not only in Uganda, East Africa, but also across the African continent.

Over the years, the club hosts a number of golfing events with signature JBG tourney, Singleton Match play challenge, Entebbe Open as well as the monthly mugs among others luring as many golfers and sponsors alike.

Entebbe Club Executive (2022-2024):