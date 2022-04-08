Ugandan referee Saudah Adiru of the Kampala Association of Rugby Referees is set to officiate Kenya Rugby’s Enterprise Cup final this Saturday.

Perennial rivals Kabras Sugar RFC and KCB Rugby Club will battle for the second of four trophies available in this calendar year. This will be at 12.30 p.m. at the RFUEA Grounds along Ngong Road.

The Enterprise Cup is Kenya’s equivalent of the Uganda Cup, a XVs tournament played in a knockout format.

Adiru will be assisted by resident referees Emmanuel Marete and Innocent Kimathi. Marete was center referee in Kampala last weekend for Buffaloes vs Rhinos during matchday fifteen of the Uganda Rugby Premier League.

As it usually goes every time the two clubs meet, this final promises to be a thrilling encounter. Kabras have just won the Kenya Cup, breaking KCB’s four-year run of dominance but KCB are the current defending champions of the Enterprise Cup.

However, both teams will be without most of their key players who are on national duty with the Simbas (away for the Currie Cup in South Africa) and the Shujaa (on tour at the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore) but that is not expected to dim any light on the fixture.

Adiru’s appointment to this crucial tie is a continuation of the two East African nations’ relationship of exchanging and developing match officials.

The experienced Ugandan referee is also in Nairobi for the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy which kicks off this Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.