Uganda U20 national team head coach Richard Lumu has named his 23-man squad to take on Kenya Chipu in the opening round of the 2022 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy.

Alvin Rukundo and Louis Oboi with hooker Derrick Sebidandi will lead from the front row and premier league trio of Rhinos’ Jeremy Thembo, Kevin Ampaire and Heathens’ Herbert Champara will complete the forward pack.

The backs are steered by captain Malcolm Daniel Okello at flyhalf who pairs with fellow Kyadondo halfback Alvin Mwebaze and the backfield will be covered by wingers Joseph Kansiime and Steven Kalema, and full-back Hossana Opileni.

The bench is a 5-3 split between the forwards and the backs.

Uganda U20 Squad vs Kenya Chipu:

1. Alvin Rukundo, 2 Derrick Sebidandi, 3 Louis Oboi, 4 Brian Wandera, 5 Charles Mwadeghu Ryan (Vice-captain), 6 Jeremy B Thembo (Vice-captain), 7 Kevin Ampaire, 8 Herbert Champara. 9 Alvin Mwebaze, 10 Malcolm Daniel Okello (Captain), 11 Joseph Kansiime Mwesigwa, 12 Hashim Kabogoza, 13 Emma Ochan, 14 Steven Kalema, 15 Hossana Opileni. Substitutes: 16 Edward Emiemu, 17 Alexander Byaruhanga, 18 Joel Hosea Nkonte, 19 David Bajjanaseko, 20 Joshua Adebua Vani, 21 Michael Kalyango, 22 Yasin Waswa, 23 Edrine Lemeriga.

Lumu intends for his charges to employ a fast-paced strategy against what is expected to be a physical Kenya Chipu side.

“Because we are a smaller side, we are looking at playing at high speed and using our backline as our strength,” Lumu revealed.

He added that his technical team have prepared the boys adequately to achieve the objective of a victory in the match, and that they have the confidence within them to make it.

“We definitely want to go all out and win this game, and I believe we have done enough with the boys. What I have seen, the boys have confidence and I feel this confidence will get us this win,” he added.

Captain Malcolm Okello Daniel has expressed pride to lead his country’s national team in an international tournament.

“It really means a lot to me. I am really proud of my country Uganda and to represent this country, and so are the rest of the boys,” Okello said.

He joined Coach Lumu in outlining the team’s objective of beginning the campaign with a victory against the host nation.

“We have a winning mentality. Out of the hard work we did with the coaches, the team is in a good shape and I believe we can win this match,” he said.

The match will kick off at 4.30 p.m. at the Nyayo National Stadium and the winner will progress to the main cup semifinals.