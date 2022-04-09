Express FC came out of the ‘Kampala Derby’ moving with heads high after earning victory over eternal rivals SC Villa.

In the game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, the Red Eagles came from a goal down to win 2-1.

Isaac ‘Falcao’ Ogwang fired SC Villa into an early lead but the visitors levelled matters through Amir Kakomo’s own goal before striker Eric Kenzo Kambale netted the winner.

The home side started on the front foot and the early pressure paid off dividends when Ogwang found the back of the net in the 6th minute after being teed up by Nicholas Kabonge.

Express found the equalizer in the 17th minute when Kakomo scored into his own net after failing to make a good clearance on Enock Ssebagala’s strike.

At the stroke of halftime, Kambale put the visitors ahead when Ivan Mayanja’s pass found him in the area.

In the second half, SC Villa made attempts to at least salvage a point but Express had goalkeeper and eventual man of the match Crispus Kusiima to thank after making game winning saves to deny the Jogoos.

Express remain 5th on the log with 39 points while SC Villa are 12th with 25 and still in the relegation mix. The Jogoos are just four points above the drop zone with six games to the end of the season.

SC Villa’s next assignment will be a home tie against fellow relegation candidates Mbarara City who are second from bottom while Express FC on the other hand will face Onduparaka FC.