The Helmet Golf Cup 2022: Saturday, 9th April

At Kilembe Mines Golf Club, Kasese

Mode of Play: Medal (Green Fees: 50,000/=)

A total of 72 golfers were drawn in the main draw of the 2022 Helmet Golf Cup which tees off on Saturday, 9th April at the par 73 Kilembe Mines Golf Club in Kasese.

This is the annual competition between Kilembe Mine and Entebbe Club, based on medal format.

Kilembe Mines has assembled a formidable side with golfers as Peter Obita, Paul Kasaija, Ronald Kwikiriza, the Kisande brothers of Habib and Sulait Kissande, Gad Musasizi as well as the Bwambale duo of Ronald and Godfrey many others.

Entebbe club has the captain Jacob Byamukama, Michael Monne, Edwin Tumusiime, Rita Apell among others.

The reigning Uganda amateur golf champion Joseph Cwinyaai will tee off by 9:00 AM alongside Suliat Kisande, Bulhan Matovu and Darius Thembo.

Entebbe Club’s Bulhan Matovu will tee off at 9:00 AM alongside Suliat Kisande, Joseph Cwinyaai and Darius Thembo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Collins Nuwagira, John Mbre, Aaron Ecel and Peace Kabasweka are in the same group that drives off by noon.

The final group is expected to tee off at 12:15 PM with Alexander Matsiko, Hussein Kato, Miche Musiime and Vincent Byamukama.

Prizes:

There are lots of prizes to be won by the outstanding golfers on the day.

The winners per different groups in either gender will all receive prizes as well as runners up.

There are also set-bets for the longest drive contest as well as the nearest to the pin competition in either gender.

Hima Cement is the main sponsor for the day-long championship whose 19th hole theme will be miners’ overall dress code.

Other partners include Holcim and Fundi.

Main Draw: