FUFA Women Super League

Saturday Fixtures

Uganda Martyrs WFC vs Lady Doves FC – St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga

She Maroons FC vs UCU Lady Cardinals FC – Prisons Ground, Luzira

All games kickoff at 3PM

Uganda Martyrs WFC have the chance to narrow the gap at the top to two points if they can secure maximum points against visiting Lady Doves on Saturday.

The School side who have had an impressive run in their recent games are currently second on the log with 16 points, five behind leaders She Corporate FC but the former have played a game less.

Therefore, Saturday’s home encounter against Lady Doves provides a chance for the Kiddawalime Girls to bring the gap to two points before She Corporate play Kawempe Muslim Ladies on Sunday.

Rogers Nkugwa, Uganda Martyrs head coach is happy with the progress of his charges and wants them to maintain the same momentum into the second round.

“The team keeps improving everyday and we are in a much better position today than we started. However, we must remained composed and not get carried away. The second round will be tougher and all we need is to keep the same momentum we have had in the first round.” He said.

Against Lady Doves, they face a team that is slowly improving. A sloppy start that saw them languish in the drop zone seems to be behind them and the Masindi based side are hoping for better performance in the second round.

It should be noted that Uganda Martyrs won the first leg 3-1 at Katusabe Stadium, Masindi.

The other game on Saturday will see relegation candidates She Maroons FC host struggling UCU Lady Cardinals FC who have won once in the last five games.