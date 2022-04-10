After a rude welcome to the Barthes Trophy at the hands of hosts and defending champions Kenya in the quarterfinal, Uganda will face Cote d’Ivoire in the placement semifinal.

Both teams, Uganda and Cote d’Ivoire, had an uphill task to accomplish in their respective matches. Cote d’Ivoire lost by 62-00 to former champions Namibia in the first match of the tournament at Nyayo National Stadium.

The semifinals will be played on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the same venue.

Placement Semifinal Fixtures:

SF 1 (9 a.m. EAT): Cote d’Ivoire vs Uganda

SF 2 (11.30 a.m. EAT): Tunisia vs Zambia

It is important to note that the teams that finish in seventh and eighth place at the end of this tournament will play in a repechage competition with two challengers from the second tier, after which the finalists will advance to the 2023 edition of the Barthes Trophy.

The main cup semifinal will be played in the afternoon after the placement matches. Namibia will face Kenya in the final before the finale while Zimbabwe will battle Madagascar.

Main Cup Semifinal Fixtures:

SF 1 (2 p.m.): Namibia vs Kenya

SF 2 (4.30 p.m.): Zimbabwe vs Madagascar

All teams thus have three days of recovery and preparations for their next matches.