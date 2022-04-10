Match Summary

3rd T20i

Namibia v Uganda

Namibia 185/7

Uganda 133 all out

Namibia won by 52 runs

The series decider between the Cricket Cranes and Eagles of Namibia didn’t go according to script especially if you are a cricket cranes fan.

However, the result might not tell the whole story because the visitors had the host on the ropes at 60/4.

JJ Smit who was the villain for Namibia in the loss to Uganda in the second t20 game was the hero for the Eagles in the series decider.

He put in an all-around performance with both bat and ball scoring a quickfire 71 off 35 balls and then picking up a career-best 6/10.

He took the game away from the cricket cranes with the Eagles posting a competitive 185/7.

Fred Achelam stumps

In the chase, the poor start haunted Uganda with Kenneth Waiswa and Arnold Otwani falling cheaply with the repair job left to Simon Ssesazi (54) who picked up his second half-century of the series.

Dinesh Nakrani (27 off 16) tried to force the initiative taking the game to the Eagles but once the two lost their wickets the final three wickets fell for only 10 runs with the cricket cranes bowled out for 133 runs.

The Eagles of Namibia clinched the T20 series to assert their dominance given the T20 rankings but they were given a very good push by the cricket cranes throughout the series.

The two sides will face off in two 50 over games starting Tuesday before the conclusion of the series.