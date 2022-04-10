FUFA Women Super League

Sunday Fixtures

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC vs She Corporate FC – Kawempe Muslim SS Ground

Kampala Queens FC vs FC Tooro Queens – IUIU Ground,Kabojja

Both games kickoff at 3PM

She Corporate’s title ambitions will be put to test again as they make a short trip to Kawempe on Sunday.

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC could have had a stop start run in the first round but are capable of defeating any team in the league.

The 3-1 loss to Uganda Martyrs in midweek exposed Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi and his charges and Sunday’s game will be a chance for redemption.

Kawempe is yet to win at home this season, losing twice and drawing as many at their ground and this could inspire visiting She Corporate.

The Sharks have nearly been perfect in the first round, ending unbeaten but their shift in the second round which starts against Kawempe will be crucial if clinching the title is to become reality.

With Uganda Martyrs who won on Saturday 3-2 against Lady Doves, pilling more pressure on them, She Corporate now have to show character to pull out of such moments.

The reverse fixture in Nakawa ended in a 2-0 win for She Corporate.

In the other game to be played on Sunday, Kampala Queens FC, third on the log welcome FC Tooro Queens in Kabojja.

Just like Kawempe Muslim, Kampala Queens are yet to win at home and their title ambitions will also be put to test against resilient the Country Queens.