Sunday April 10, 2022

Buhinga stadium, Fort Portal 4pm

Ibrahim Kiirya will turn guns against his former bosses Wakiso Giants who take on Tooro United at Buhinga on Sunday.

The gaffer led the Purple Sharks to promotion three years ago and is now trying to miraculously save Tooro United from going down.

Currently at the base of the table with only 10 points, Kiirya knows that mathematically, they still have a chance to stay up with over 21 points to fight for.

Since joining the club, he has added six points in just eight matches and could have been better had it not been a reversed result against leaders Vipers.

Wakiso Giants are winless in their last two games and seek a return to winning ways to close in on the top six sides.

Muhammad Ssenoga who had a failed trial stint with the Purple Sharks will have a point to prove against the side that are without arguably their most consistent player in Simon Namwanja who was sent off in the defeat to Villa.

At the other end, Moses Aliro, Sam Ssenyonjo and Titus Ssematimba will be tasked with breaking the hosts’ backline manned by the highly rated Apollo Kagogwe.

The reverse fixture at Kabaka Kyabaggu ended in a 3-0 win for Wakiso Giants who lie 7th with 33 points.