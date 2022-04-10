FUFA Women Super League

Saturday Results

She Maroons FC 0-1 UCU Lady Cardinals FC

Uganda Martyrs WFC 3-2 Lady Doves FC

UCU Lady Cardinals captain Hasifah Nassuna made the difference as her side returned to winning ways against She Maroons FC on Saturday.

The skipper struck home in the 29th minute to lift the University outfit past a resilient She Maroons team.

UCU Lady Cardinals had only won once in the last five games (1-0 against Kawempe Muslim Ladies)and victory on Saturday came as sigh of relief.

It should be noted that the goal was the sixth for Nassuna this season and her 97th in the League since it’s inception in 2015.

She also scored in the reverse fixture in Mukono where UCU Lady Cardinals won with a similar score.

The three points took them to third place on 17 point, four behind leaders She Corporate FC who visit Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC on Sunday.

In the other game played on Saturday, Martyrs WFC fought hard to overcome Lady Doves on Saturday at St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga.

In a closely contested affair highlighted by howlers from goalkeepers of either side, Uganda Martyrs went ahead to nick a 3-2 win.

Elizabeth Nakigozi who was facing her former club netted a brace for Uganda Martyrs while Fazila Ikwaput too struck twice as the opening stanza ended two all.

It was Catherine Nagadya who settled the contest getting the third goal for the hosts a few minutes after the mandatory break.

Action continues on Sunday with two fixtures. Kawempe Muslim Ladies host table leaders She Corporate while Kampala Queens FC will face FC Tooro Queens at IUIU Ground, Kabojja.