StarTimes FUFA Big League

Sunday, 10th April 2022

MYDA FC Vs Kitara FC- King George IV Stadium, Tororo

Nyamityobora FC Vs Kyetume FC- Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Calvary FC Vs Luweero United- Greenlight Stadium,Arua

Proline FC Vs Blacks Power, Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Ndejje University Vs Kataka FC- Arena of Visions, Ndejje.

All games kickoff at 4PM

The FUFA Big League fixture between Proline FC and Blacks Power FC pits two teams that are facing off with different ambitions. Whereas Proline is seeking to keep afloat and fend off the relegation monster, Blacks Power on the other hand know this is the chance for them to secure promotion to top flight.

Table leaders Blacks Power make the trip to MTN Stadium Omondi on Sunday to face relegation threatened Proline well aware that victory will all but see them realize their target of earning promotion.

They make the long trip from Lira in buoyant mood after the FUFA Competitions Department confirmed they got three points for Nyamityobora’s failure to honor a game at Akiibua Stadium last week.

Nyamityobora FC who are already relegated did not show up in Lira and thus Blacks Power earned three points and three goals in the process.

The points took them top and now have 34 , two ahead of Maroons FC and Kataka FC who are second and third respectively.

Maroons FC are out of action this weekend and have played a game more than Blacks Power while Kyetume FC who have played 17 games same as the latter travel to Mbarara to face Nyamityobora.

Blacks Power coach Vialli Bainomugisha is aware of what is at stake and thus wants to seize this chance by securing maximum points in Lugogo.

‘We are many points ahead of Proline but we can’t sit back to relax. They are a good team with talented players who have the ability to get good results but they are affected by issues off the pitch. We are preparing like we would prepare for any strong team with the aim of securing maximum points,” he said as quoted by FUFA website.

Proline on the other hand find themselves between a rock and hard place and must win against Blacks Power to keep their hopes of beating relegation alive.

The Lugogo based side is just above the drop zone because of a better goal difference than Kitara but both have 21 points apiece.

Anything short of victory for Proline would hugely dent their hopes of staying afloat.

Fellow relegation candidates Kitara FC will be playing away against already relegated MYDA FC while Luweero United FC on 22 points and in 7th position is away to Calvary FC ( with 23 points) at Greenlight Stadium, Arua.

Elsewhere Ndejje University FC who are also still in the relegation mix with 23 points host Kataka FC.