FUFA Women Super League

Saturday Results

Uganda Martyrs WFC 3-2 Lady Doves FC

She Maroons FC 0-1 UCU Lady Cardinals FC

Uganda Martyrs WFC fought hard to overcome Lady Doves in a thrilling encounter played on Saturday at St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga.

In a closely contested affair highlighted by howlers from goalkeepers of either side, Uganda Martyrs went ahead to nick a 3-2 win.

Elizabeth Nakigozi who was facing her former club netted a brace for Uganda Martyrs while Fazila Ikwaput too struck twice as the opening stanza ended two all.

It was Catherine Nagadya who settled the contest getting the third goal for the hosts a few minutes after the mandatory break.

Nakigozi fired Uganda Martyrs into an early lead, tucking home in the 5th minute tapping Shamusa Najjuma’s lay up into an empty net.

The lead however lasted only six minutes with Ikwaput running behind Uganda Martyrs’ backline to put the ball beyond on rushing goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu.

It only took two minutes for Kiddawalime Girls to regain their lead, Nakigozi once again haunting her former employers.

Her feeble effort from a free kick beat goalkeeper Rose Bamanirizawho instead spilled it into her own net.

On the other end, a few minutes later a similar situation happened and Ikwaput responded with the same currency, sending a low drive from feel kick at the near post to level matters.

Three minutes into the second half, Nagadya found the third goal that eventually gave Uganda Martyrs maximum points.

Victory took Uganda Martyrs to 19 points in second place and now only two points behind leaders She Corporate who play Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC on Sunday.

Lady Doves FC on the other hand remain third from bottom with 9 points from 10 games.

Action continues on Sunday with two fixtures. Kawempe Muslim Ladies host table leaders She Corporate while Kampala Queens FC will face FC Tooro Queens at IUIU Ground, Kabojja.