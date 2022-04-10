Result

Tooro United 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants bounced back from back to back defeats with a 1-0 win against Tooro United at Buhinga stadium, Fort Portal.

Frank Ssebuufu scored the winning goal that handed the visitors all points and completed a double over the hosts.

The goal arrived in the 10th minute and Alex Gitta’s men held on till the final whistle.

The Wakiso based side made eight changes from the team that lost 2-1 to SC Villa with Gitta handing defender Ambrose Alinda his first start at the heart of defence.

The win takes the Purple Sharks points tally to 36 in 7th position three adrift of 6th and 5th placed Arua Hill and Express respectively.

Wakiso Giants next task is a home tie against the defending champions on Wednesday next week while Tooro United, bottom of the table with 10 points will host Soltilo Bright Stars.