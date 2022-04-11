Result

KCCA 0-0 Arua Hill

KCCA missed a chance to trim the gap on Vipers after firing blanks against visitors Arua Hill at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

In the only game played on Monday, the Kasasiro were dominant in possession but failed to create any meaningful chances to open up a resilient Livingstone Mbabazi coached side.

Action from KCCA versus Arua Hill Credit: John Batanudde

There was not much to write about in the first half save for a rare opportunity to Rashid Kawawa who struck the cross bar.

In the second half, Davis Kasirye and Elvis Mwanje replaced Yasser Mugerwa and Ashraf Mugume respectively as Morley Byekwaso went for more power up front.

Later, Charles Lwanga also came on but there was no change of tactics apart from a few opportunities spurned by the Lwanga and Kasirye also headed over the bar from close range.

Man of the Match Rashid Toha was colossus at the back Credit: John Batanudde

At the other end, Alfred Leku shot just wide after twisting his marker but the game ended with none separating the two sides.

A draw implies that KCCA have won just once in five games and stay second with 46 points, six behind Vipers who take on URA on Tuesday in Ndejje.