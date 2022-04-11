Monday April 11, 2022

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

KCCA Coach Morley Byekwaso has called on his charges to repeat the performance they had against UPDF when they host Arua Hill on Monday.

After going three games on the bounce without a win, the Kasasiro trounced hosts UPDF 3-0 last week and Byekwaso believes a repeat of the same performance will make them unplayable against Kongolo.

“We need to approach this game with big intent,” Byekwaso told the club website.

“If the players can exhibit the confidence they had in the previous game against UPDF FC then we can be unplayable,” he added.

KCCA are seven points behind leaders Vipers who are not in action until Tuesday away to URA.

With a chance to cut the lead to four points, Byekwaso is all concerned about his team.

“We are taking it one game at a time and what is most important is the immediate game ahead of us.”

Arua Hill are not in good form with three stalemates in as many previous outings including the 1-1 draw with Gaddafi.

They are 6th on the log with 39 points and will overtake Express in 5th with all points from Lugogo.

Match Facts

In the first round, Davis Kasirye lone goal won the game for KCCA in the two sides’ only previous meeting.