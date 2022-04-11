FUFA Big League

Matchday 18 Results

Nyamityobora FC 0-6 Kyetume FC

Proline FC 2-2 Blacks Power FC

Ndejje University FC 0-2 Kataka FC

Calvary FC 2-0 Luweero United FC

MYDA FC 0-3 Kitara FC

Kataka FC brightened their chances of earning promotion to Uganda Premier League after overcoming Ndejje University FC at the Arena of Visions on Sunday.

With the FUFA Big League hitting the climax, every result matters for the promotion chasing group consisting of four teams (Kataka FC, Blacks Power FC, Kyetume FC and Maroons FC).

The Mbale based side was able to secure a 2-0 win thanks to Hassan Wandenga and Swamadu Okur’s goals in either half.

Wandega opened the scores in the 14th minute before Okur doubled the advantage in the second half.

The win took Kataka top of the table on 35 points, leading second placed Blacks Power who drew 2-2 at Proline on goal difference.

Both Kataka and Blacks Power have a goal difference of 16 but the former have scored 33 goals, one better than the latter.

Kyetume FC who thumped Nyamityobora FC 6-0 in Mbarara follow closely in third place on 34 points while Maroons FC in fourth have 32 points.

Kataka’s remaining two fixtures will come at home to fellow promotion contenders Kyetume FC and Blacks Power FC.