FUFA Women Super League

Sunday Results

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC 0-2 She Corporate FC

Kampala Queens FC 1-0 FC Tooro Queens

She Corporate FC continued to make their intentions of winning this season’s FUFA Women Super League title clear after registering yet another sounding victory.

The Sharks defeated Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC 2-0 on Sunday to maintain their grip at the top of the table.

This was the first time that the Nakawa based side were completing a double over Kawempe Muslim since the start of the League in 2015.

Favor Nambatya and skipper Naome Nagadya scored a goal apiece to guide She Corporate to victory and thus open up a five point gap ahead of second placed Uganda Martyrs WFC.

Victory took She Corporate to 24 points, five ahead of Uganda Martyrs WFC who have a game in hand.

Kawempe woes continued to manifest in the loss to She Corporate. The four-time League winners have only won three games this season and yet to earn success at home.

The lack of a reliable striker has seen them struggle to find goals while their defence also looks susceptible.

They are a distant 6th on the table with 11 points and closer to relegation than the title chasing group.

In the other game played on Sunday, Kampala Queens grinded a 1-0 win against Tooro Queens at IUIU Ground, Kabojja.

Midfielder Shamirah Nalugya scored direct from a free kick to help the team register their first home win this season. The result moved them to third place on 19 points same as Uganda Martyrs in second.