After a bruising Barthes Trophy quarterfinal loss to Kenya Chipu on Saturday, head coach Richard Lumu’s hand has been forced into making critical changes in his starting line-up for the placement semifinal against Cote d’Ivoire.

At the front row, Alvin Rukundo switches from loosehead prop to tighthead prop while Alexander Byaruhanga will start having been a replacement prop in the first match. Herbert Champara starts in his more familiar hooker position, replacing Derrick Ssebidandi who is on the sidelines due to a concussion.

In the midfield, Yasin Waswa starts ahead of Hashim Kabogoza to combine with try-scorer Emma Ochan as Michael Kalyango mans the backfield.

Uganda U20 Squad Vs Cote d’Ivoire:

Starting: 1 Alexander Byaruhanga, 2 Herbert Champara, 3 Alvin Rukundo, 4 Brian Wandera, 5 Joshua Vani Adebua, 6 Charles Ryan Mwadeghu (Vice-captain), 7 Kevin Ampaire, 8 Jeremy Thembo Biyinzika.

9 Alvin Mwebaze, 10 Malcolm Daniel Okello (Captain), 11 Joseph Kansiime Mwesigwa, 12 Yasin Waswa, 13 Emma Ochan, 14 Steven Kalema, 15 Michael Kalyango.

1 Alexander Byaruhanga, 2 Herbert Champara, 3 Alvin Rukundo, 4 Brian Wandera, 5 Joshua Vani Adebua, 6 Charles Ryan Mwadeghu (Vice-captain), 7 Kevin Ampaire, 8 Jeremy Thembo Biyinzika. 9 Alvin Mwebaze, 10 Malcolm Daniel Okello (Captain), 11 Joseph Kansiime Mwesigwa, 12 Yasin Waswa, 13 Emma Ochan, 14 Steven Kalema, 15 Michael Kalyango. Substitutes: 16 Edward Emiemu, 17 Louis Oboi, 18 Emmanuel Kiyaga, 19 David Bajjananseko, 20 Blaise Ochieng, 21 Hashim Kabogoza, 22 Hossana Opileni, 23 Edrine Lemeriga.

Similar to the opening match over the weekend, the bench is a 5-3 split between the forwards and the backs.

Uganda will take on Cote d’Ivoire in matchday two‘s first fixture at 9 a.m. EAT at Nyayo National Stadium.