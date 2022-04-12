Tuesday April 12, 2022

Mbarara City Vs Police – Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara 4pm

Busoga United vs UPDF – Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm

Mbarara City will hope to put a long run without a win to a halt when they host equally desperate Police at Kakyeeka stadium on Tuesday.

The two teams are having a bad season and need to win to improve their survival chances in the top division.

Sadick Sempigi gestures on the touchline Credit: John Batanudde

The Ankole Lions are winless in over a dozen games in the division and lie second from bottom with 19 points.

They take on Abdallah Mubiru’s charges who are 13th on the 16-team table with 24 points, only three better than Soltilo Bright Stars who are in the red zone.

Police midfielder Yusuf Ssozi admits they need to end the bad run at Kakyeeka.

“It is going to be a tough game but we shall give all our best to pick a good result,” said Ssozi.

Busoga United (Credit: David Isabirye)

In Jinja, Busoga United host UPDF in another relegation six pointer.

The hosts are 11th on the log with 26 points, just one point and place below the army side.

A win for either will galvanise their survival chances.