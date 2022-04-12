Tuesday Results

Mbarara City 2-0 Police

Busoga United 0-2 UPDF

Augustine Kacancu and Henry Kitegenyi scored to hand Mbarara City a 3-0 win over Police at Kakyeeka stadium.

The midfielder was calm and collected after referee Rajab Bakasambe adjudged Jude Semugabi to have gone down in the area under a challenge from a Police player in the 30th minute.

Kitegenyi added the second six minutes after restart and substitute Henry Musisi added the other to ensure the a 14-match winless run endured by the Ankole Lions ended and also drag the Cops into a real fight for relegation.

Mbarara City moved to within two points of the Cops on 22 points and improved a place replacing Soltilo Bright Stars in 14th position, just one behind Police.

However, that will change if Soltilo Bright Stars who are in action at Buhinga against Tooro United pick a point on Wednesday.

Mbarara City’s next game is a trip to Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru to face SC Villa on April 19 while Police will host URA three days later at Lugogo.

Elsewhere, UPDF stunned Busoga United with a 2-0 win at Kakindu – Adriko Rogers and Ibrahim Wamanah scoring the goals.

The army side now moves 8th on the log with 30 points while Busoga United remain 11th with 26 points.

Busoga United visit Arua Hill on Tuesday next week while UPDF will host Tooro United on the same day.