UPDF FC brightened their chances of beating the drop after earning vital three points off Busoga United FC in the relegation six pointer.

The Army side secured a 2-0 win on Tuesday at Kakindu Stadium in Jinja City to make big steps away from the relegation zone.

A goal apiece from Rogers Adriko and Ibrahim Wammanah in the second half ensured Brian Ssenyondo’s charges collected maximum points.

The win lifted UPDF FC to 8th position with 30 points from 25 games and now eight points above the red zone.

Busoga United FC on the other hand remained 11th with 24 points.

In the other games played on Tuesday, table leaders Vipers SC extended their grip at the top with a 3-0 at URA FC thanks to goals from Halid Lwaliwa, Caesar Manzoki and Yunus Ssentamu.

Vipers SC on 55 points are now 9 clear of second placed KCCA FC who they face this Saturday.

Mbarara City FC ended their 14 winless run with a sounding 3-0 victory over Police FC at Kakyeka Stadium.

Henry Kitegenyi, Henry Musisi and Gaddafi Kacancu were on the score sheet for the Ankole Lions.

Despite winning, Mbarara City remained within the relegation zone, occupying 14th spot with 22 points.