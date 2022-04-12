Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games, Gulu 2022

The 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Games will be held in the Northern Uganda city of Gulu between 18th to 25th April.

For starters, these games return after a two-year hiatus after the Coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the entire world between 2020 and 2021.

Thirteen (13) schools will be represented in boys’ rugby at these games and eight (8) for the girls.

Central Region:

In central region, there are six (6) schools that include traditional giants Namilyango College, Kings College Budo and Makerere College.

Others are Entebbe Parents, St Peter’s Naalya and Entebbe Airforce.

Namilyango and Makerere College during a scrum

Eastern Region:

There are two schools from the Eastern region as Oxford High School and Kira College Butiki.

Northern Region:

As hosts, the Northern region will be represented by three schools; Sir Samuel Baker, Lango College and Dr Obote.

Western Region:

Two schools made the grade from the Western region; Ntare School and Mbarara High School.

In 2019, St Mary’s College, Kisubi edged rivals Namilyango College 3-2 in tense penalties after both sides shared the spoils 9-all in normal time.

Ntare School overcame Makerere College 17-05 to scoop bronze.

Girls Rugby:

The eight schools in girls’ rugby are; Entebbe Parents Secondary School, Kitala Secondary School and Entebbe Airforce Secondary School (Central), Oxford High School and Nkoma High School (Eastern), St Catherine Secondary School (Northern) as well as Nile High School, Arua and St Mary’s Ediofe Secondary School, Arua (West Nile).

Other games:

Besides rugby (boys and girls), the USSSA games in Gulu will also have badminton (boys and girls), table tennis (boys and girls), girl’s football, hockey (boys and girls) and lawn tennis (boys and girls).

Boys’ football will be held in the West Nile city of Arua.

Such games are a basis of planning for the future of sports in the country where a pool of talented players are sought, identified and nurtured into prospective players for clubs and the respective national teams.

The Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) is the main organizer of these games alongside the respective national sports federations and associations.

