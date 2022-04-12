Tuesday April 12, 2022

Arena of Visions, Ndejje 4pm

Vipers lock horns with third placed URA at the Arena of Visions aiming to open a nine point gap at the summit.

The Venoms have always had tough ties against the Tax Collectors and lost the reverse fixture 2-0 at Kitende.

Action between URA and Vipers at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University on 13th March 2021 (Credit: URA FC Media)

Coming into the game, Vipers beat Mbarara City 2-0 and will hope to build on that at Ndejje.

For URA, they will seek to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at BUL FC which almost ended their slim title chances.

Sam Timbe’s men are on 43 points and a win against the four-time champions will lift them above second placed KCCA on goal difference.

Steven Mukwala | Credit: John Batanudde

Former Venom Steven Mukwala, skipper Shafik Kagimu and Cromwell Rwothomio will lead the hunt for goals for the hosts while the visitors will look to the trio of Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa and CAR import Ceaser Manzoki.

Match Facts

The previous 10 meetings have yielded 5 wins for URA [L3, D2]

URA have not lost against Vipers at home since a 1-0 defeat in 2018.